NBA Insider Links Toronto Raptors to Several Centres Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors may be zeroing in on a big man with the ninth pick in this year’s NBA Draft, but Khaman Maluach might not be the only name they’re seriously considering.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, league sources believe the Raptors are doing extensive due diligence on multiple centre prospects in the 2024 class. While Maluach has been consistently linked to Toronto, the team is reportedly evaluating several other center options with the No. 9 pick.
Maluach has long been viewed as a high-upside project with rare physical tools. At nearly 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, the Duke commit boasts elite length, impressive mobility for his size, and the kind of rim protection potential that teams covet in their frontcourt. Still just 18 and relatively new to basketball after picking up the game, Maluach is raw on the offensive end but shows flashes as a vertical lob threat and pick-and-roll player.
If Maluach is off the board or if the Raptors prefer a more polished offensive big man, Maryland’s Derik Queen could be the pick. Queen is a very different kind of center with more refined offensive skills. He lacks ideal size and athleticism for the modern NBA five, but his soft touch, strong rebounding instincts, and playmaking give him appeal if he can hold his own defensively.
Another intriguing name to watch is French prospect Joan Beringer. Still just 18, Beringer is viewed as a long-term project with elite physical tools and mobility. He is raw offensively and will not offer floor spacing or advanced reads any time soon, but his ability to rim-run, catch lobs, and protect the paint gives him a traditional center profile. He is projected in the mid-to-late first round but could rise with the right developmental situation.
The Raptors could also be eyeing Michigan’s Danny Wolf, a 7-footer with a unique skill set and first-round talent. Wolf is a capable passer, shows flashes off the dribble, and has the offensive versatility to fit a modern offence. Defensively, though, his lack of vertical pop and foot speed could limit his role at the next level.
Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber is another potential option drawing interest as a mid-first round prospect. Sorber was having one of the most productive freshman seasons in program history before a foot injury ended his year. He brings toughness, discipline, and a strong feel for the game on both ends. While he lacks vertical explosiveness, he plays with poise, passes well from the post, and defends with surprising mobility for his size.
Toronto appears to have options. The Raptors have acknowledged the need for another young centre, and with Jakob Poeltl as the only dependable option currently on the roster, the front office seems ready to address that void.