Analyst Shares Most Likely Draft Prospect For Raptors at No. 7
The Toronto Raptors continue to be linked to Khaman Maluach.
It’s a natural fit.
Toronto’s front office, led by Masai Ujiri, has a well-established track record of targeting African prospects, prioritizing first- and second-generation players like Ulrich Chomche, Christian Koloko, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam.
The Raptors also have a clear need for a young center. Maluach, Duke’s 7-foot-2 big man, is projected to go somewhere in the middle of the lottery next month. ESPN has him pegged as the most likely selection for Toronto if the team holds its spot at No. 7 after Monday’s Draft Lottery.
“Maluach brings the type of length, defensive versatility, intensity and character Toronto’s front office has often coveted,” wrote Jonathan Givony.
The 18-year-old isn’t a ready-made NBA player, though. He averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this past season and is still filling out his frame, lacking the strength to handle the league’s biggest centers. He can get pushed around inside and is still developing as a three-point shooter, limited to 4-for-16 from beyond the arc across 39 games.
For Toronto, that’s not a dealbreaker. With Jakob Poeltl under contract through next season, the Raptors can afford to bring Maluach along slowly with reserve minutes and G League reps before ideally giving him a larger role in a year or two.
But the Raptors should have other options. Derik Queen is regarded as the other top center in this year’s class. He is a more offensively versatile weapon with limited defensive abilities. If Toronto prioritizes scoring, he could be a compelling alternative.
There’s also the chance the Raptors could move up in the draft, cashing in on their nearly 32% shot at a top-four pick. Cooper Flagg, Duke’s superstar forward, is expected to go No. 1, but the other top prospects would still offer a significant boost. Dylan Harper, a talented point guard out of Rutgers, is projected to go second. Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe round out the projected top four as options that could fit nicely alongside Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.
Now, it’s all about the lottery. The Raptors will learn their fate on Monday, and with it, the direction they’ll take on draft night. Whether they stay put at No. 7, move up for a top-four talent, or target a specific need like Maluach or Queen, the stakes are clear.