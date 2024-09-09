Toronto Tabbed to Take Star Freshman Center in Too-Early NBA Mock Draft
Is it too early to look at a 2025 NBA mock draft?
Yes. Certainly.
But heading into the 2024-25 season for the Toronto Raptors it's not hard to get a sense of where this team will likely finish the season. Toronto looks to be just outside the playoff picture, somewhere too good to be among the league's worst teams but likely not good enough to crack the top eight in the Eastern Conference.
With that in mind, OnSI's latest mock draft has Toronto with the No. 8 selection in next year's highly-touted draft class after a simulation of the draft on Tankathon. Considering the depth of the class, it's a pretty good pick, with Duke's Khaman Maluach expected to be Toronto's selection.
Maluach is a 7-foot-2 South Sudanese big man and the No. 6 high school prospect in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Maluach has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and all the physical gifts to be a star at the next level.
There are, however, questions about how Maluach will fare this season as a freshman for the Blue Devils. His offense is still a work-in-progress and his feel for the game on the defensive end is still developing. He has all the tools to be a difference-maker at the next level, but the 17-year-old is going to have to prove he can play in crucial situations for the Blue Devils before he solidifies himself as a lottery pick in next year's draft.
Toronto does have some frontcourt depth this season, but Kelly Olynyk's contract is set to expire in 2026, and Jakob Poeltl doesn't seem like a long-term fit for the Raptors' core. Ulrich Chomche is going to need plenty of developmental opportunities, and it's unclear if he'll be ready for NBA minutes next season. While it's more depth than Toronto has had in recent years, there isn't another young big man in the pipeline to succeed Poeltl.
There's still a lot we don't know about this Raptors team and how Maluach will fair in college next year. That said, if the Duke freshman looks as impressive as expected this year, he could be a tough pick for Toronto to pass on in next year's draft.