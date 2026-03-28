Raptors Free Agency Plans Should Include Veteran Guard

The Toronto Raptors are going to have to make some shrewd moves in free agency because they don't have a lot of ability to sign long-term impact players.

They might be able to sign a player or two that could make a difference in the smaller margins, which could make a world of difference for the Raptors in the long run. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green could fit the bill.

"When Green's streaky three-ball is off, he's basically restricted to being a defensive energizer. But when he's converting outside looks at even a league-average clip, he's a pretty seamless fit for the three-and-D archetype," Buckley wrote.

Who is Javonte Green?

Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green celebrates after a three-point basket. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Green matches the identity of a team looking to build a strong defensive presence, which is why he has been able to stick around in the NBA despite going undrafted in 2015. He spent some time overseas in Spain, Italy and Germany, establishing himself as a strong defender before returning stateside.

Green doesn't always get a ton of love and attention from the media, but he is about to embark on his fourth playoff run with as many teams when he contributes for the Pistons this spring.

After stints with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Cleveland Cavaliers, Green signed on with the Pistons for a one-year deal this season.

How Green Fits With Raptors

He is making the most of it by averaging 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting over 36 per cent from downtown and is a strong defensive-minded wing that can guard multiple positions.

Green's ability to defend multiple positions while standing 6-5 makes him a valuable player for teams like the Raptors, who pride themselves on the defensive end of the court. Green would fit right in with the likes of Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles in the second unit.

Green might be a better fit for the Raptors than Gradey Dick, who has fallen out of the rotation this season. Green has been a better shooter than Dick this season and he has made a stronger impact on defence, which is the primary reason behind the third-year pro exiting the rotation.

It will be intriguing to see how Green performs in the playoffs because that will set his price range for free agency this offseason, where multiple suitors should get involved.

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