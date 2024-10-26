Shorthanded Raptors Take on T-Wolves: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, and More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will be right back at it Saturday night on the second night of a back-to-back in Minnesota against the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto
What to Watch For
- RJ Barrett is making the trip to Minnesota and it looks like he may be cleared to make his season debut. Toronto is certainly going to need him back and healthy after the Canadian forward looked fantastic late last season with the Raptors. The key for Barrett if he plays will be maintaining his offensive efficiency from last season while taking a step forward defensively as Toronto's top on-ball defensive wing.
- Jonathan Mogbo supplanted Bruno Fernando in the rotation on Friday night, and Toronto would be wise to stick with that against Minnesota. The rookie forward showed some promise as a small-ball center with the kind of versatility Toronto could really use. It's unclear if Fernando will still be with the organization in a few weeks, and if this is a rebuilding season, the Raptors should lean on their rookies.
- Scottie Barnes did a great job of being aggressive without forcing shots on Friday and Toronto will want to see that again from its All-Star forward against Minnesota's tough paint defense. Barnes picked on the Tyrese Maxey mismatch against Philadelphia and made smart passes when the 76ers brought help. That should be the gameplan against the Timberwolves on Saturday too.
Injury Report
Immaniel Quickley, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and Ja'Kobe Walter are all expected to be out for Toronto. Barrett's status has yet to be announced.
The Timberwolves are at full strength.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +14.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 12.5%. The total for the game is 219.5.
