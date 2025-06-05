Kansas Guard Dajuan Harris Jr. Gets Look From Toronto Raptors Before NBA Draft
Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. has worked out for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to a post on his Instagram.
At 6-foot-2 and 24 years old, Harris offers maturity, elite floor leadership, and defensive intensity. These are traits Toronto often values in developmental prospects. A proven winner and the starting point guard on Kansas’ 2022 national championship team, he played alongside both Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick during his five-year career with the Jayhawks.
This past season, Harris averaged 9.2 points, 5.7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 33 starts. He ranked second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.15 and was among the conference leaders in both assists and steals. He plays with poise, controls pace, and excels navigating ball screens with timing and vision.
Defensively, Harris stands out as a point-of-attack defender. His quickness, anticipation, and toughness make him disruptive at the guard spot. He earned multiple Big 12 All-Defensive Team selections and projects as a player whose instincts and energy can carry over in a G League or training camp environment.
The biggest question at the next level is his shooting. Harris has had an inconsistent track record from beyond the arc and at the free throw line. He shot 32.1% from three and 72.5% at the stripe this season, but reached 38.4% from deep and 80.4% on free throws the year before. Developing into a reliable floor spacer will be critical for his long-term fit.
Though not projected to be drafted, Harris has a chance to earn a summer league or G League opportunity with a development-oriented team like the Raptors. His leadership, feel for the game, and championship experience make him a player worth watching.