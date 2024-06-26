3 Best Trade Back Targets For Houston Rockets in 2024 NBA Draft
It's finally NBA Draft day. The Houston Rockets hold the No. 3 overall selection, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets. What they do with that selection will be intriguing, given they've already gotten active ahead of the draft day.
By giving the Nets back control of their 2025 and 2026 first-round draft picks, they were given some of the Phoenix Suns' draft capital. What is the intention behind the Rockets making this deal? They want to target Suns' superstars Kevin Durant, or maybe even Devin Booker.
A blockbuster deal could be on the way, and it could be soon, given the No. 3 overall selection could be a big bargaining chip. Should they Rockets fail to secure a superstar, they could be in the market to trade back during the first round of the draft.
The assumed two potential picks for the Rockets with pick No. 3 would be Kentucky's Reed Sheppard or UConn's Donovan Clingan. The interest for the UConn center is strong, and the Rockets could weaponize that interest and look to maximize value while trading back in the draft.
Some trade suitors could be the Charlotte Hornets, who own pick No. 6, or the Portland Trail Blazers with pick No. 7. Either way, Houston can stay in the lottery while trading back and adding more talent.
By trading with the Hornets, the Rockets might be able to secure center Mark Williams and the No. 6 pick. With the Trail Blazers as a trade partner, they could add shooting by bringing in Malcolm Brogdon and adding the No. 7 pick.
Later in the lottery, who are a few trade-back targets for the Rockets? Should they add shooting at the guard position or size at the center position via a trade, there remains one area to upgrade. The same archetype they're looking for at the wing position through trade even -- a wing capable of scoring.
Dalton Knecht is an initial name that makes sense. A trade back and adding talent means the team is ready to win now and wants to get a step closer to that. Knecht is an older prospect, having played five seasons of college basketball, while also being an incredible shotmaker.
Another later lottery name to look at is Cody Williams, a tall forward with elite upside. Once considered the top prospect in the class, Williams could fit the mold as a strong two-way player as the Rockets look to continue to establish an identity, which defense seems to be an easy direction to go with.
Lastly, Ron Holland, given he slips later in the lottery, is another prospect to look at. Like Williams, Holland was once understood to be the top prospect in the class. His defense projects to be elite as well, and, given the Rockets' current strengths, they can lean into that and build a strong defense and add to it in the draft.
Trading back could allow the Rockets a path to the playoffs while drafting a player fitting the team's scheme in the short and long term.
Now, each of these three picks means something else for the team. They wouldn't be short-sighted for general manager Rafael Stone. The Rockets would be leaning into an identity which forces some shuffling of the roster. With two of the aforementioned players -- Williams and Holland -- trading Alperen Sengun seems to be the best move as he simply doesn't fit the defensive mold. Trading for Mark Williams and landing one of those two via the draft allows the team to upgrade and play a defense-heavy style by moving on from Sengun.
