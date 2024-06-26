3 Best Draft Targets for Rockets with Third Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft commences tonight, as the first round will take place on Wednesday and the second round will be held on Thursday. The Houston Rockets will have a pick in each round and an opportunity to walk away with one of the best players in the class with the third pick.
Assuming they resist the temptation to trade the pick. If they stand pat at number three, there are several options that the Rockets must consider.
3. Donovan Clingan (Center | UConn)
Donovan Clingan is one of the most dynamic defenders in this year's class. So much that he's drawn comparisons to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Clingan possesses great mobility and lateral movement for someone his size (7-foot-2, 280 pounds). Steven Adams will be in the fold for the Rockets next season but there's no way to know whether he'll be the same player. And even if he is, he only has one year left on his deal.
2. Reed Sheppard (Guard | Kentucky)
Reed Sheppard can flat-out shoot the leather off the ball. So much so that he's drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, although that's certainly an unrealistic player comparison.
Sheppard made over 52 percent of his threes and could provide an instant contribution as a shooter, especially on a team that ranked 23rd in 3-point shooting last season. And he can play either guard position, while also providing secondary playmaking. Furthermore, he could also provide a long-term replacement for Fred VanVleet.
1. Zaccharie Risacher (Wing | France)
Zaccharie Risacher has gone to the Rockets in several mock drafts of late and it's easy to see why the Rockets would want him: he's the perfect Ime Udoka player. Risacher projects to be a viable 3-and-D wing, which is Udoka's coveted archetype.
The French forward has drawn comparisons to New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges, who the Rockets had pursued quite extensively before last night's deal that sent him to the Big Apple. Risacher is a very versatile, switchable defender who has the length to instantly recover as an on-ball defender. He also has the potential to be a formidable rim protector, due to said length.
Offensively, the French forward has ways to go as a shooter but he can round out as an above-average shooter, which could suffice, considering his shot selection, which has improved.
