Rockets' Win Over Suns Directly Impacts Draft Pick
The Houston Rockets are playing incredible basketball as of late, holding the top defensive rating in the NBA over the last five games (107.7). Houston is 4-1 over its last five, with a 41-25 record on the season.
The success comes as a result of the Rockets' drafting and development over the last few years since the James Harden era. Since 2020, the organization has consistently held lottery picks that they've used to build a successful rotation in 2025, spearheaded by Ime Udoka's defensive-oriented style of play.
However, Houston still has the opportunity to add high-end prospects this season, despite being in playoff position. Due to swaps and protections built up over the last few years of trades, the Rockets own the Phoenix Suns' 2025 first-round pick. That pick is projected to be in the lottery with the Suns sitting outside of the Play-In Tournament.
Phoenix's performance directly impacts Houston's draft pick, and last night's 111-104 over the Suns helped the Rockets tremendously. Not only are they now a half-game back from home-court advantage in the playoffs, but the Suns are now 3.5 games out of the postseason.
While Phoenix has been disappointing, the Suns are still a threat if they make the postseason. They're led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who are playoff risers, so even a Play-In Tournament appearance could spark a fire into the playoffs, which would kill Houston's shot at a lottery pick.
Phoenix has the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA according to Tankathon, and plays Houston one more time this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets have the 16th-hardest schedule, meaning their road to the postseason should be relatively smooth from here on out, especially seeing as how they are starting to find a groove once again.
If Houston does end up with Phoenix's lottery pick, the organization has plenty of options. The Rockets can choose to add another top prospect to the roster, but it's unlikely he would see any minutes with an already-crowded core.
Houston could also trade away the pick to bring in elite talent. The organization is linked to plenty of stars who may want out this offseason. Either way, the win against the Suns helps the Rockets tremendously.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.