Could James Harden Flirt With Rockets Return?
No, James Harden is not re-signing with the Houston Rockets.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard is a free agent this offseason, and he'll look to sign one of his last big contracts in the NBA, but it won't be the team in which he's played a majority of his career with.
However, Bleacher Report believes he could tease the idea of playing with the Rockets this offseason, similar to how he did a year ago.
"The result of his free agency isn't that tough to forecast. He's probably going to get a one-plus-one deal from the Clippers with a second-year option, perhaps nudging up against $70 million in total value," Bleacher Report writes. "Everything that happens before that—which could include Harden lashing out at the Clippers, threatening to go back to the Houston Rockets or any other move in his deep bag of disgruntled-player tricks—is where the real excitement will be."
The idea of Harden opting out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers to return to the Houston Rockets in their big offseason splash last summer floated around, but there was never much traction.
If that happens again this summer, it will simply be for leverage purposes in his Clippers negotiations.
The Rockets are perfectly fine at the guard spot with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson leading the way. The Rockets could also draft a guard with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft.
While there is still a chance for Harden to return to the Rockets in the twilight of his career, that time isn't upon us yet, making a return for next season as slim as can be.
