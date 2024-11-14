Houston Rockets Rally Behind Thompson and Eason, Blow Past LA Clippers
The Houston Rockets hosted the LA Clippers at the Toyota Center on Wednesday night. They met a familiar face in Clippers superstar James Harden who was a fan favorite in Houston for eight seasons, but was on the other side of the fence in the matchup as the Rockets looked to win their third straight game.
Unfortunately for Houston, Harden started the game off looking like he was still on the team a few seasons ago, hitting multiple three-point attempts early in the game and dictating the pace for the Clippers.
He had LA rolling in the first, finding his teammates for open looks while still making a major impact in the points department.
The Rockets, however, had their own offensive weapon in Jalen Green who came out guns blazing with Harden. He matched Harden on offense in the first half, keeping Houston ahead at the end of two quarters with his exceptional three-point shooting.
Although it was Green's play that kept the Rockets in front, the game really changed when the duo of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, otherwise known as the "Twin Terrors" by Ryan Hollins and the rest of NBA Twitter, checked into the game.
The duo wrecked havoc, forcing multiple turnovers and slowing down Harden's hot start as the game went on.
LA nearly rallied back behind its bench play late in the fourth after sitting its starters, but the "Twin Terror's" play proved to be too much to handle for the Clippers as Houston blew past them, 111-103.
Thompson and Eason both ended the game with double-doubles, with the former recording 18 points and 101 rebounds while the latter added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The Rockets also got some much needed scoring from Green in the matchup. He had a game high 21 points which further helped push the team to victory.
Houston will face LA once again on Friday night at the Toyota Center, however this time around the stakes will be higher as it will be its first Emirates NBA Cup game.
