Rockets Beat Clippers in Much-Needed Win
The Rockets beat the Clippers 117-106. Jalen Green (31 points) lead the way for the Rockets.
Both teams started off the game very balanced, both going back and forth hitting shots. The Rockets started 7-for-11, and the Clippers started 6-for-13.
Shooting was the name of the game for the Rockets. The team shot 48.8% from the field.
Without Fred VanVleet, Thompson took the reigns tonight. In the first six minutes of the game, he had four points, a rebound, an assist, and a block.
Jae'Sean Tate got his earliest minutes of the season with under 5:00 to go in the first quarter. Missing VanVleet and Eason, he needed to come in and have an impact. He made a layup on Houston's first offensive possession of the game with him in the game. Aaron Holiday also saw his earliest minutes this season, coming in with under 2:00 in the first quarter.
Green got hot in the first quarter, and it started to look like a game where he would go off. He had 11 in the first quarter. The team dominated on the boards in the first 12 minutes with 12, compared to LA's seven.
The Rockets got really hot at the start of the second quarter and reached an eight-point lead. Holiday, Reed Sheppard, Tate, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun were in the lineup. The star center shot 3-for-6 to start in the first four minutes. Houston held LA to 3-for-7. Jordan Miller then led the Clippers to a 7-0 run, cutting the lead down to just one.
Miller and Bones Highland had the majority of the Clipper's second quarter points, each having nine, and the team's first 18.
Green made a three and then a layup to make it seven straight points for Houston. Brooks then made a three to make it ten straight. Thompson made two free throws to give the Rockets a 14-point lead on a 12-2 run.
Houston continued to control the game in the second half.
In the third quarter, Green continued to stay consistent. He had eight points, and helped the Rockets lead by 12 at the end of the period.
Being up 10 with 4:22 left to go in the game, Ime Udoka called a timeout as he felt the Rockets were getting complacent with their lead. Coming out of the timeout, Brooks hit a big three.
It was not pretty to end the game as the Clippers cut the lead into single digits. Green and Smith Jr. both hit needed threes to secure the win.
The Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.
