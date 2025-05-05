Rockets Season Comes to a Close Following Game 7 Loss to Warriors
The Houston Rockets fell 103-89 to the Golden State Warriors. Alperen Sengun had 21 points.
Houston started the game slowly and could not find a way to stop Golden State from three. The Warriors started 4-of-6 from deep and forced Ime Udoka to call a timeout with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter. Amen Thompson immediately scored four points, and Steve Kerr called a timeout after Thompson's points tied the game. The Rockets continued not to figure out how to defend Golden State on the perimeter, even with holding Steph Curry to 0-for-4 from the field. The Warriors ended the first period up 23-19.
Golden State got a double-digit lead late in the second period. Houston's shots were not falling, causing the Warriors to gain their lead. Buddy Hield got hot at the beginning of the quarter, and the Rockets had no answer for him. Hield stayed hot throughout the period and scored 22 in the first half. The biggest issue for Houston in the half was its shooting, shooting only 25% from three and 35.6% from the field.
Thompson got hot for the Rockets to start the third quarter, and led a 14-4 run for them in just over five minutes. Houston was able to cut the lead down to just three points late in the period, but Golden State was able to regain an 8-point lead. Although the shooting was fairly similar between the two teams, the Rockets prevented any Warriors' players from getting hot and hitting consistent shots, which led to their small comeback. Golden State led 70-62 going into the fourth quarter.
Hield hit a big three with under nine minutes to play in the game, putting the Warriors up by 10 points. Houston could not find a way to stop Curry in the fourth, and Golden State kept hitting their shots until late in the period after they went cold for three minutes. The Rockets season comes to a close as they could not find a way to stop the Warriors on the perimeter and went on a 12-0 run in 1:22 seconds, causing them to go down by 20 points with 2:28 seconds left to play in their season.