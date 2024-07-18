Mock Trade: Houston Rockets Acquire All-Star Big
The Houston Rockets have been rumored to be in the running for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish All-Star averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, with his team now looking to deal him amid the rebuild.
Both teams seem to be at different points in each one's rebuild. The Rockets are a bit ahead, going 41-41 last season and looking to break into the postseason and progress. The Jazz are still accumulating draft picks and young talent for their veterans to hopefully then develop their team into a playoff contender down the road.
Markkanen would provide elite floor spacing and rebounding prowess for a Rockets team that desperately needs it. Houston struggled offensively last season, averaging 114.3 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.2 points per game (14th in the league) on defense. Markkanen can fix the Rockets' problems or at least mitigate them.
Jazz receive: Steven Adams, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, 2025 unprotected first-round pick, 2028 unprotected first-round pick
Rockets receive: Lauri Markkanen, 2031 first-round pick (top-5 protected)
This trade provides great insurance for both sides. Utah, on the one hand, gets the young players in Whitmore and Eason to add to their core, each player taking advantage of what little minutes they got for their production last season. Not to mention, the Jazz would get two unprotected first-round picks that fit the timeline of their rebuild. Of course, Adams is thrown in for salary cap purposes, but can always be moved later.
As for Houston, Markkanen is of course the grand prize, but that 2031 draft pick provides much-needed insurance as they are still not yet close to being a contender. The top-five protection means that Utah can't be that bad in 2031, but the chances that pick converting to Houston's is great. It's a win-win for both sides.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.