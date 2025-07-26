Alperen Sengun Could Be the Key To Unlocking Rockets' Offense
The Houston Rockets are heading into next season with high expectations for the team. The defense has already proven to be one of the league's best, finishing as the postseason's second-ranked defense. The offense is where the team has lacked somewhat, struggling to find consistent scoring in late-game situations and the postseason, where half-court offense is more of a key factor.
The Rockets added a player adept at scoring in half-court situations in Kevin Durant, and he'll join a young player who is just as proficient at scoring in the half-court, with first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun. However, Sengun's passing in those situations could provide the team with the biggest value offensively next season.
Sengun has always been a creative passer, making a name for himself with behind-the-back and no-look passes throughout his career highlights. However, as the team has focused on discipline and taking care of the ball, Sengun has made the necessary adjustments to meet those expectations.
His emphasis on taking care of the ball has reduced some of the risk associated with his flashier passes, but he has still been proficient at initiating offense for his teammates on the wings. His teammates haven't been consistent at making shots after his passes.
The addition of Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Rockets a new layer of shooting that may provide quality outlets for Sengun when he is double-teamed in the paint. Few players can guard Sengun one-on-one, so the gravity of his scoring opens things for the shooters surrounding him. Houston is also expecting some improvement from Jabari Smith Jr., so Sengun will be passing to better shooters next season than he has the rest of his career.
The shooters aren't the only players who will benefit from Sengun's passing next season. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are the most common slashers who receive passes from Sengun on the way to the rim. Sengun has even demonstrated his ability to throw accurate lob passes to athletic players.
Sengun's passing also leads to a higher level of playmaking from his teammates, creating opportunities for his teammates to make the next pass to an open player.
The Rockets are seeking cohesion in their half-court offense to take another step forward next season. Sengun could be the key to unlocking an efficient offense for the team. If they lean on his abilities, he could lead the team to a new level.