Amen Thompson Proving Worth For Rockets
If the last six weeks have shown us anything, it's that the Houston Rockets need Amen Thompson to succeed.
Thompson, 21, is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Rockets this season, and those numbers have spiked up since the second-year pro entered the starting lineup in lieu of Jabari Smith Jr., who broke his hand on Jan. 3.
Thompson has made just 25 starts in 52 appearances for the Rockets in the first half, but this recent stretch proved that Houston is a better team when he is on the floor.
While Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green have both proven themselves necessary for the Rockets, Thompson may be the No. 1 option on the team moving forward. His ability to center the team and give it direction is incredibly positive and it creates a sustainable way to win.
His defense-first mindset is something not everyone adopts, but it fits Ime Udoka's team so well that Thompson and the Rockets are a match made in heaven.
When Smith and Fred VanVleet return to the lineup in the coming games after the All-Star break, it will be tricky to balance all of them out. However, Thompson needs to remain a focal point if the Rockets are going to make any noise at all during this season.
