Analyst Disappointed After Rockets Quiet Trade Deadline
Aside from a pair of small deals, the Houston Rockets opted to keep their team relatively the same as the NBA Trade Deadline came and went.
It could have been a missed opportunity for the Rockets, especially with their current losing streak, to try and become a better team. However, general manager Rafael Stone wants to see how the team can perform as-is this season to determine what needs to be changed for next year.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn didn't like the Rockets' inactivity, which is why he gave them a "C-" in his trade deadline grades.
"The Rockets have made it clear all season that they do not want to break up their young core with a major trade," Quinn writes.
"They want to see how this team looks in the playoffs before charting a course. That's fine for the most part... but upgrading on the fringes wouldn't have violated the sanctity of the experiment. Houston has plenty of usable matching salary (Jeff Green and Jock Landale come to mind). They have a ton of draft picks as well, and at the very least, they could have easily upgraded on the Aaron Holiday slot in their rotation. Sitting still could be the difference between reaching the Western Conference finals and losing in the first round. The margins are that thin in the West. Houston has now lost five games in a row. Adding reinforcements could have sent a message to the locker room that the front office believes in this team and wants to invest in it. In the long run, sitting still won't mean too much. This was never going to be a championship season for Houston anyway. But it's disappointing for a team that could still make real noise."
The Rockets are back in action this afternoon as they look to snap their five-game losing streak by taking on the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT from inside the American Airlines Center. Fans can watch the game on Space City Home Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.