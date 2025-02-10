Analyst Predicts Rockets Collapse After Trade Deadline
The losses the Rockets accumulated at the end of January and start of February pushed them down in the Western Conference standings from No. 2 to 5.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Rockets' collapse could continue beyond the All-Star Break and that Houston could end up making the Play-In Tournament.
"Losers of six of their past seven games, the Houston Rockets are going through a rough patch of the season and are now without starting point guard Fred VanVleet who's listed as week-to-week with an ankle injury," Swartz writes.
"The Rockets are 30-15 when VanVleet plays this season yet have gone just 3-5 when their veteran floor general sits. Jabari Smith Jr. remains out until at least the All-Star break.
"Just three-and-a-half games separate Houston from the play-in tournament, with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks all within striking distance.
"The Rockets chose to stay quiet at the trade deadline instead of pursuing a star or any notable veteran talent. With injuries mounting, this may have been the wrong choice."
The Rockets are in striking distance of the Play-In Tournament, so every game matters even more from here on out.
The main factor for the Rockets in hopes of getting things back on track is their health. If VanVleet and Smith can get back on the floor soon, there should be less concern for the Rockets moving forward.
The Rockets also play six of their next seven games at home, so that could also help them as they have been on the road a bunch as of late.
The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday when they take on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
