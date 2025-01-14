Big Shots Define Houston’s Big Win over Memphis
After Monday night's game, the Houston Rockets created some much-needed distance in the standings between themselves and the Memphis Grizzlies. In one of Houston's biggest games of the season, its players had one of their best offensive performances. The Rockets made big shots and got one of Jalen Green's best offensive outings. Their reward for winning is a two-game lead for the second seed in the Western Conference.
Green's offensive explosion was crucial to the Rockets' victory. His 42 points tied a career-high that he has matched three times. Out of all nine games he has with 40 or more points, his game against the Grizzlies was the most efficient. He took just 18 shots, nailing all 11 of his free throws along with five of his six threes.
He lifted the heavy load for the Rockets offensively and provided some strong play in the clutch. Green's production helped Houston survive a quality performance from Ja Morant who finished with 29 points.
The two athletically gifted players took turns making improbable plays for their respective teams. Each player made several difficult shots, especially in the clutch. Green and Morant effectively drove through the lane and finished strong at the rim when they made it to the basket. They were the two best players in a game filled with high-level offensive production.
Amen Thompson and Desmond Bane provided strong secondary scoring options for the competing teams. They scored 19 and 25 points, respectively, as the game's second-highest scorers. Thompson contributed significantly on the defensive end as well, getting a huge block on a Morant floater attempt. He finished with five blocks and 13 rebounds in a huge performance.
The big men for each team also brought some offensive success to their respective teams. Jaren Jackson Jr. helped shoulder the load in the first half, and he scored 17 points throughout the rest of the game. Alperen Sengun matched Jackson with 17 points of his own as the two players showed some impressive post moves and soft touch in the paint.
It was a largely even competition between the two teams. The Grizzlies held the lead for most of the game before the Rockets battled back from a deficit to tighten the game.
Houston had one of its most efficient games to climb back and eventually take the lead. The Rockets shot just over 50 percent from the field and nearly 52 percent from three-point range. The deep shooting, especially, is out of the norm for a Houston team with the second-to-worst shooting percentage in the league.
The successful shooting came in handy against the Grizzlies who also had an efficient night from three-point range. Memphis shot nearly 44 percent from beyond the arc. Bane and Morant hit four three-pointers each, and Jaylen Wells knocked down three of his four deep shots.
Despite Memphis' success offensively, the Rockets found just a little more production at the end of the game to storm back and hold on to a late-game lead. Houston found one of their best offensive games of the season during a game where that production was necessary.
