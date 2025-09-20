Can Jae'Sean Tate Still Ride The Rockets' Title Launch?
The Houston Rockets are set and ready to parade one of the most formidable lineups in the NBA heading to the new season.
Already boasting a highly talented young core bannered by Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, the Rockets became even more threatening following a fruitful offseason. With the key additions of Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, as well as the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, Houston further raised its argument as one of the top favorites that can win it all.
As it is, having a much retooled roster this summer is undeniably advantageous for the Rockets. It provides the team a greater chance and flexibility to contend following last season’s big-time 52-win season. Besides, having one of the game’s greatest in Durant is truly huge as the future Hall of Famer will be the one to steer the group with his generational scoring and clutch shot-making.
As much as it has been a generally promising offseason for the Rockets in terms of fortifying their depth, it meanwhile gives more reasons of uncertainty for the play and future of Jae’Sean Tate.
From A Solid Contributor Into A Limited Bench Player
Houston’s major offseason was headlined by marquee additions and long-term commitments in its frontcourt department. Beyond the Finney-Smith signing and Durant trade, the Rockets also struck a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension with Jabari Smith Jr.
Although the extension talks remain pending for Tari Eason, the Rockets are still absolutely stacked with wing talent. Not to mention, Jeff Green is still also out there alongside Amen Thompson, although he is mainly expected to play as the team’s newest shooting guard.
With lots of talent on the forward spot, this leaves a huge question mark for Jae’Sean Tate and if there’s still room for him to contribute on the court.
Season
Games Played
Minutes
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Steals
Blocks
2020-21
70
29.2
11.3
5.3
2.5
1.2
0.5
2021-22
78
26.4
11.8
5.4
2.8
0.9
0.5
2022-23
31
21.8
9.1
3.8
2.7
0.7
0.2
2023-24
65
15.9
4.1
3.0
1.0
0.6
0.2
2024-25
52
11.3
3.6
2.3
0.9
0.5
0.1
Tate’s numbers have taken a significant decline since joining the franchise as an undrafted prospect five years ago. From being the team’s hustling and do-it-all forward, he just slowly became more of a third-string, break-glass player.
It’s not completely shocking. Since the ball club took a full-blown rebuild following the James Harden era, the Rockets have constantly acquired and drafted promising frontcourt units throughout the years. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone was just truly brilliant that he chose Smith Jr., Eason, and Thompson, who ultimately bloomed and became major pieces for the team. Dillon Brooks, who was part of Houston’s package to acquire Durant, also logged two impactful seasons as the team’s starting wingman.
What's Next For Tate?
After last season, there’s been an overall perception that both Tate and the Rockets will finally part ways. But in the end, it turned out that both sides still opted to run it back as the 29-year-old inked a one-year, $3 million deal to return for his sixth season with the organization.
Well, it’s safe to say that Tate fully embraced his minimal position and expectation for himself in Houston for the upcoming season. If he desires nothing but extended playing time or a better role, he definitely would go for other teams that can benefit from his versatility and hustle.
In the end, it’s thrilling to think that Tate still chose to be in Houston and be a part of the team’s title plans, regardless if the role he’ll get would be limited again under Ime Udoka. He might not be getting much exposure like what he was used to, but it seems that he’s been interestingly developing into a role model and selfless leader for the group, just like what Nick Collison was for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat.
For as long as Tate is here, the vibes and commendable culture will remain alive within H-Town. And should the team eventually decides to trade him at some point to solve the frontcourt logjam, we can only wish nothing but the best for him as he was a significant part of the franchise in this era through the ups and downs.