After Christian Wood Trade, Rockets Interested in Magic Free Agent Mo Bamba?

After the Houston Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, there's now a need to add a veteran to the frontcourt, and it could be Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets might have interest in the Magic free agent.

Bamba, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has had an up-and-down tenure with the team and faces restricted free agency this offseason.

Last season, the first under head coach Jamahl Mosley, he was given a longer leash than previously in his career to take chances and make mistakes on the court.

This leash paid dividends, not only did his minutes increase but also his confidence, shooting 38 percent from three on four attempts per game. Bamba is coming off a career-best season going into restricted free agency. The Texas product averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on 3s in 25.7 minutes per game.

He's an intriguing option, but not as much as any of the top three prospects in this year's draft, especially when you consider the fact that the Magic will have close to $29 million in cap space if Bamba isn't handed a $10.1 million qualifying offer.

With the Rockets likely to buyout John Wall, there will be considerable cap space for the team to use to sign free agents this summer. Bamba could be one of those options as the team looks to improve from its league-worst 20-62 mark from last season.