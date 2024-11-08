Could the Rockets Trade Cam Whitmore Following G League Assignment?
The Houston Rockets announced yesterday that sophomore wing Cam Whitmore was assigned to their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, per Vanessa Richardson. Whitmore has averaged 6.1 points in 10.6 minutes per game on 38.6% shooting from the field and 5.6% from deep.
The assignment isn't much of a surprise, as Whitmore's struggles were evident. He's playing on a crowded roster in Houston, with players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard fighting for minutes off the bench as wings.
Whitmore's sophomore slump comes after a promising rookie year. Last season, the 2023 first-round pick averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on 45.4% shooting.
Whitmore's G League assignment combined with the Rockets having a lot of depth could warrant a trade in the future. While no reports have signaled this, it makes sense for Houston if the organization wants to pursue another player.
Houston hasn't been linked to any names, but with the recent trade rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Rockets have the ammunition to go after anyone.
Whitmore would also be an enticing trade piece for a team looking to move off of a role player. The Brooklyn Nets are the first team that comes to mind, with multiple veterans linked to other teams.
Whitmore could be a solid fit for another team and would get more minutes with a fresh start. Of course, nothing looks to be happening soon, but the G League assignment can't help but make the rumors stir.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.