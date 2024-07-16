Early Return on Reed Sheppard Garners Rookie of the Year Consideration
Reed Sheppard has been the Houston Rockets' best player and arguably the best player in the Las Vegas Summer League this year. Sheppard has averaged 20 points, 49 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from deep, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1.3 blocks.
Sheppard's play has drawn praise from the basketball community, as many have viewed him as the next potential star. Case in point, Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek, who dubbed Sheppard as a possible Rookie of the Year finalist after seeing him in Vegas.
"Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, was one of the best players on the court Friday night in his first Summer League game. That performance was a strong statement that Sheppard could be one of the best players in the draft class.
Sheppard's second game Sunday was just as impressive as his first. Sheppard finished with another killer stat line and looked like a seasoned player, finishing with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.
In just two games, he's looking extremely comfortable in NBA spacing, being patient and playing with a lot of pace. Defensively, he's recovering off the switch, deflecting passes and getting blocks.
Sheppard has the potential to be more than just a glue guy or the lead guard in the second unit. Sheppard could end up being a franchise starting guard with how well he's playing and his immense versatility on both ends of the court.
Summer League is always a time to assess new players and see how they fare in their first taste of the NBA. After two games, it's safe to say the Rockets got a good one with Sheppard, and he's proving to be a player who can come in right away and contribute in his first year."
Peek citing Sheppard as a possible Rookie of the Year after three games of Summer League play would usually be considered hyperbole. However, his level of play and his anticipated role next season make that a reality.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.