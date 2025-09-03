Fred VanVleet Could Still Be the Key to the Rockets' Success
The Houston Rockets have high expectations for their offense next season, largely due to the addition of Kevin Durant and improvement from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. However, the Rockets have depended on their veteran point guard to organize the offense throughout this new era of Houston Hoops.
Fred VanVleet has been more than a floor general in his Rockets tenure. Without a dependable top scorer, VanVleet was called upon to lead as a scorer when the offense sputtered out.
While the Rockets expect to have an improved offense that won't rely so much on VanVleet's scoring, they may need him to fall back into his floor general role to help organize the offensive attack. The top offensive players may benefit greatly from his contributions.
VanVleet's best skill offensively is his ability to take care of the ball and create for his teammates efficiently.
The pick-and-roll with Sengun is one of the Rockets' most efficient sets, and no one on the team runs the play as well as VanVleet. The same can be said for Steven Adams and new addition Clint Capela. The big men on the team should be able to feast from VanVleet's passes when they roll into the lane.
Pick-and-pop sets with Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. may also be an effective play for the Rockets.
Ball distribution will be important for the Rockets as opposing defenses will focus on shutting down Durant and Sengun in isolation. Being able to create for these top players without forcing them to create for themselves every play will make it easier for them when they do need to create in isolation.
VanVleet's scoring will still make an impact for the Rockets next season.
His ability to space the floor is vital to the Rockets having enough space in the middle for Sengun and Thompson to reach their peak capability on offense.
VanVleet should be able to take more catch-and-shoot threes in the offense, especially as his teammates attract defenses and force double teams. VanVleet's pull-up shooting and isolation sets should decrease significantly next season, which should increase his 3-point percentage closer to his career average.
The offense may hinge upon VanVleet still being an efficient passer and shooter. If defenses are allowed to key in on the Rockets' top players, it may be too easy to guard without ball movement around a floor general like VanVleet. He may share some playmaking duties with Sengun and Thompson, but he'll still be the lead guard and playmaker.