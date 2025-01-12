Houston Needs More Slashing for Sustained Success
The Houston Rockets' formula to success this season has included a hefty helping of defensive effort and activity. The other side of the equation is an offensive game that depends on players having hot shooting nights to claim victory. While Houston has players who can take over with their jump shot, the Rockets are better suited to slashing and taking their talents to the paint.
Houston's shooting woes are a highly discussed topic surrounding the team. The Rockets will not become a squad that buries teams under an avalanche of threes. Houston embraces this understanding, shooting just over 36 three-pointers per game, which is in the bottom half of the league.
There are two factors to the Rockets' limited deep-shot attempts. For one, they generally aren't the most efficient shots for the team. Houston is shooting around 33 percent from the three-point line this season. Its poor shooting has the team ranked in front of only the Orlando Magic, who shoot an abysmal 31 percent from three.
Not only is the deep shot not a consistent offense for the Rockets, but defensive battles generally have fewer possessions as well. When there are fewer opportunities to score, each possession has greater importance. Wasting shot attempts on inefficient three-pointers can prevent an offense from creating any meaningful momentum. Houston receives strong shooting nights from Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr. when healthy, but depending on those shots to fall consistently could lead to problems for Houston's offense.
The Rockets have several players who can create efficient shots in the paint when the team needs scoring. Slashing, mid-range and post moves have become staples of Houston's offensive attack.
Alperen Sengun rarely operates on the perimeter unless he's setting a screen for a handoff or attacking a big off the dribble. His best work is done with his back to the basket, close to the rim. His gravity in the paint brings defenders away from their marks on the perimeter, and Sengun is capable of making timely passes to open shooters. He also can dominate one-on-one situations with opposing big men to create efficient offense.
Jalen Green shows the full scope of his talent when he is able to get to the rim and finish powerful dunks and difficult layups. His athleticism is a valued commodity, and he uses it to leap over and around defenders on the way to the basket. Green's game takes another level when his deep shot is falling, but his jump shot isn't a consistent weapon. He's shooting just over 33 percent from deep range which is lower than the league average.
Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are much more effective when they get to the rim as well, rather than shooting deep shots off the catch. Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet are the team's most consistent shot-makers from deep, with Brooks taking the team's top spot in three-point percentage. VanVleet is occasionally inconsistent, but he's made plenty of crucial jumpers in critical moments to earn the respect of opposing defenses.
Most other Rockets could benefit from focusing on how they can best get to the paint. Whether through creative ball handling or pure physicality, Houston needs more players who can get to the paint at will. More paint touches could lead to more open threes as well. Houston's best offense starts from up close, and the roster is filled with players who are most efficient when they can drive right to the front of the rim.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.