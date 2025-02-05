Rockets' Amen Thompson Came Back to Earth vs. Nets
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson is having a breakout season. His game has drastically improved since last season, and his rise has coincided with the team's rise. He also created a rise in national attention after his stretch of big-time performances against other top teams.
The attention is justified, but Thompson isn't without his faults either. The Rockets are on their longest losing streak of the season, and Thompson's play contributes to Houston's defeats. Thompson still finishes games with strong performances in the box score, but his mistakes in the clutch are magnified by how devastating they are.
Thompson's difficult stretch started with a rough game against the Brooklyn Nets in Houston. He scored just eight points as the Rockets suffered an embarrassing loss in a game they were outmatched throughout. He made four of his 16 shot attempts, struggling offensively along with many of his teammates.
Thompson didn't turn over the ball and still finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists. However, Houston looked lackluster throughout the lineup. A high-volume scoring performance by Jalen Green wasn't enough to keep the Rockets close during a game where they never threatened to take the lead after the first quarter.
Thompson bounced back offensively against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. He led the team with 25 points and finished with a triple-double after collecting 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was one of the best games of his career, and the team held a lead in the fourth quarter as a result of his and the team's quality play.
However, Jalen Brunson and Houston's mistakes helped the Knicks keep the game close until they overtook the Rockets near the end.
Unfortunately for Thompson, his late mistake sealed any realistic chance at victory. With just under 30 seconds remaining and a two-point deficit, Head Coach Ime Udoka drew up a play for Thompson to take on Brunson one-on-one. Thompson had shown growth with his handle and decision-making throughout the game, and he also had the most efficient shooting night in the starting lineup. His ball-handling deserted him on that play, and he dribbled himself into a turnover.
Brunson collected the ball and earned free throws after a foul on the other end. The Knicks guard hit both to extend the lead and put the game out of reach after a missed Jalen Green three-point attempt on the other end.
Thompson had another crucial turnover in yet another embarrassing loss to the Brooklyn Nets away from home.
Houston held a four-point lead over the Nets with less than 10 seconds remaining before Keon Johnson hit a transition three-pointer to cut the lead to one point. Thompson rushed the ensuing inbounds pass and threw it away, leading to a dagger by D'Angelo Russell as the Nets stole victory.
Thompson's final turnover was the worst of his seven giveaways throughout the night. He had as many turnovers as points against the Nets in a slow offensive performance.
He finished with eight assists, four steals, and six rebounds in a stat-sheet-stuffing effort. However, his performance was once again undermined by a difficult turnover at a critical time.
Overall, Thompson is still a dominating and effective player. He continues to make the right plays and develop at a drastic rate. He still has more progress to make, and he is still going through growing pains in his development. Despite earning more hype than he ever has before, Thompson shows he is still a young player with plenty left to learn.
