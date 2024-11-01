Thompson, Eason Shine in Rockets' Victory Over the Mavericks
The Houston Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks,108-102, Thursday night, behind another strong performance from Jalen Green. The Rockets led the entire game, and despite a huge rally late by the home team, were able to secure their third win on the season.
The Rockets have struggled against the Mavericks since Luka Doncic entered the league in 2018. In fact, this is their first win against a Doncic led team since April of 2021. One of the reasons was that the Rockets were the more aggressive team throughout especially on the boards. They out-rebounded the Mavericks, 50-37.
Amen Thompson and Tari Eason were also vital to the winning effort.
The Rockets' dynamic bench duo outscored the Mavericks' bench 25 to 21 and almost out-rebounded them, tallying eight rebounds to Dallas' 11 off the bench. The tandem was great throughout the game but made their presence felt in the second half.
The Rockets were able to build up a 20-point lead at one point in the third quarter due to the hustle and shooting of Eason, and the all-around play of Thompson. In the fourth quarter, the Mavericks started a huge rally and seem to take back all the momentum the Rockets had built in the first three quarters.
That's when Ime Udoka returned to Eason and Thompson to close the game. Eason would have a huge block late in the game, and Thompson made one of the biggest shots of his young career when he nailed a turnaround jumper late to help secure the victory.
The energy both players brought to last night's game was a big factor in the Rockets defeating the Mavericks. The duo could turn into one of the best in the entire league because they complement each other games so well.
You need versatile wings to compete in today's NBA since the game is now wide open. The Rockets have not only one versatile wing player, but two, and they are only getting better together. The Rockets' next take on the Golden State Warriors at the Toyota Center on Saturday night.
