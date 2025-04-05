Rockets Could Face LeBron James, Lakers in Playoffs Again
The last time the Houston Rockets were in the playoffs, they lost in 2020 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the COVID bubble down by Disney World in central Florida.
Now, five years later, the Rockets could find themselves matching up with LeBron James and the Lakers once again.
Los Angeles easily took care of Houston in a five-game series, but this is a far different matchup. Jeff Green is the only constant from that previous playoff team, and he hasn't been in Houston for the entire duration of the past five years.
The Lakers will get to have their first playoff run with LeBron and Luka Doncic on the same side, and that combination alone makes Los Angeles a massive threat. LeBron is trying to win his fifth championship while Doncic is trying to return to the NBA Finals for a second straight year.
There is more of a team outside of the two superstars, and they will be tested if the Rockets are their ultimate matchup.
Houston has one major advantage against Los Angeles in a potential series, and that comes down to size. The Rockets have been the best rebounding team in the league, and their size will tower over the Lakers' bigs, giving an advantage to Houston.
If the Rockets can expose the Lakers' weakness in the playoffs, they should be on their way to clinching a spot in the second round.
The Rockets and Lakers play one last time in the regular season on Friday.