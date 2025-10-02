Houston Rockets: Day 3 Training Camp News and Notes
The Houston Rockets are only four days away from their first preseason game after an eventful offseason that saw them trade away their leading scorer, Jalen Green, and bring in future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
The Rockets began their 2025 training camp on Tuesday as the team continues to build the chemistry necessary to compete for a championship this season. Along with Durant, the Rockets saw the return of big man Clint Capela and the addition of Dorrian Finney-Smith, who replaced Dillon Brooks.
Finney-Smith has yet to be cleared after having a left ankle injury during the offseason, but we have seen Capela and Durant on the court with their new teammates. During day two, Udoka stated that the team focused more on getting in more work on the court than on the game plan, as they wanted everyone to continue working on conditioning.
As mentioned earlier, the Rockets will play their first preseason game Oct. 6 as they host the Atlanta Hawks which will be the first of their two home preseason games. For day three of training camp, the Rockets wanted to focus on more of the game plan for next week's opener. During today's media availability, we heard from Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard.
After practice thoughts from Udoka, Durant and Sheppard
With training camp being held in Houston, the Rockets may have a few more training camp practices before their first game on Monday. Before their preseason opener, the Rockets will hold their annual open practice for fans to usher in the 2025-26 season.
After practice, Kevin Durant spoke to the media and talked about the first three days of practice, being a leader in the locker room, and more. Rockets on SI asked Durant, who has played against Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun the last two seasons, if he has noticed anything different about the pair since becoming their teammate.
“I just feel like they were always a connected group, especially Al P and Twin. I felt like they were always on the same page."
Durant also talked about how Thompson's athleticism is different than anything he has ever seen, especially when you are on the court with him in front trying to guard him. Durant mentioned how well Reed Sheppard has done after he was asked about Sheppard's drive and finish over him earlier in camp.
Udoka also spoke after practice and Rockets on SI asked the Rockets head coach if the starting lineup will be fluid to start the season or will they stick to a consistent starting lineup.
Udoka also discussed how the starters will not play in every preseason game, especially with them having two games in three nights. Udoka said it will be similar to last season, where some starters only played a half of one or two games and one complete game.
The Rockets will be off Friday but will practice this weekend as they prepare for their first preseason game on Monday night at the Toyota Center.