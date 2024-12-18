Rockets’ Expiring Contracts Make Them a Team to Watch on the Trade Market
Reports have not yet indicated whether or not the Houston Rockets will be active in the NBA trade market this season, despite drawing interest from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. With the team off to a hot start at 17-9, the organization made it clear earlier this season it does not want to break up the core in any significant move.
While no major move seems to be in the cards, the Rockets could still enter the trade market to make a minor addition. This is due to Houston having multiple players on expiring contracts. The core member of the team on an expiring deal is Fred VanVleet, who has a $44.9 million team option for the 2025-26 season.
Aside from VanVleet, several Rockets could end up being moved for bench assets. Steven Adams, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate are all set to be unrestricted free agents in 2025, while Aaron Holiday has a $4.9 million player option for next season. Combined, these four players are making $32.3 million this season. There is plenty of freedom to sell these player in order to upgrade the rotation.
Adams has received the most playing time of the four but is getting just 10.9 minutes per game. He's been inconsistent in playing due to lingering injuries, which means Houston could be inclined to give him a fresh start elsewhere.
Houston isn't expected to make a major move ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but there's a very real chance that any of these four players get moved in a package or individually. Keep an eye out for reports involving Adams or Tate especially, as those players are the most movable.d
