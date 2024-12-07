NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Firm In Keeping Core Amid NBA Trade Season
The Houston Rockets could be a relatively quiet team this NBA trade season, as the team is already finding early success with the current roster. Houston currently holds the second seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record, as well as the second-best defensive rating in the league (105.1).
There are rumblings of some veterans being dealt before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, however, the core group of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, and a few others should stay in tact. Tim McMahon and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Houston will not shake up the core, while youngsters Tari Eason and Amen Thompson are considered 'untouchable.' They recently spoke on Windhorst's podcast, Hoop Collective.
"I've just spent some time around the Rockets and I was told by more than one person, very very firmly, very adamantly, they will not change the core of that team this season," McMahon said. "Maybe they make a fringe rotation-type of deal, but they are going to play the season out with the core of that team is what they are saying right now."
Windhorst reported earlier in the season that Houston will not consider trading Eason and Thompson at the moment. The two bench players have been a major part of the Rockets' hot start.
"Draft steal Tari Eason, for example, has been drawing attention for the past year but has been labeled off limits, sources said," Windhorst said. "Same for last year's lottery pick Amen Thompson."
It looks like if GM Rafael Stone is going to make a move, it will be of minor significance. Houston is comfortable, and rumors of the team targeting a big-name star have been put to bed for now.
