Latest Rockets-Jimmy Butler Rumors Contradict Previous Reports
The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been closely linked for months, as the Rockets have been rumored to be in play for the star. However, reports on the situation have made Butler's future extremely unclear.
Latest odds from Bovada suggest that Houston is the favorite to land Butler. Whether that would be in a trade or free agency is unclear. Butler has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but the Heat are reportedly open to trading him, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Miami is worried the team may lose Butler in free agency, which would garner no return.
As for the Rockets, it's perplexing as to why they are the favorites. According to Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon of ESPN, Houston made it clear it does not want to move the core amid the team's 16-8 start. Young forwards Tari Eason and Amen Thompson are considered "untouchable," and it's safe to assume that star center Alperen Sengun would also be in that category, considering he is a major part of the core.
If a trade were to materialize, the Rockets would be most likely to move struggling guard Jalen Green, potentially with forward Jabari Smith Jr. However, this would still be going against the grain of not moving the core.
Charania also reported that Butler would be open to the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are expected to be much more involved in NBA trade season, as they've been linked to Butler along with other effective players.
