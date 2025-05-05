Rockets Forward Named Pistons Trade Target
The Houston Rockets will have to decide what to do with Jabari Smith Jr. this offseason.
The former No. 3 overall pick is due for a contract extension, but with so many other people to pay and mouths to feed, Smith could be on the outside looking in.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Smith as a trade target for the Detroit Pistons this offseason.
"If the Pistons keep Jaden Ivey around, their backcourt should be in solid shape going forward. Their two-headed monster at center with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart is rock-solid. And depending on the developmental paths of Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II, this group could be set on the wings," Buckley wrote.
"The power forward position lacks an obvious long-term answer, but Smith could be a great solution.
"The No. 3 pick of the 2022 draft has perhaps not quite played up to his draft slot, but there is plenty to like about what he's doing now and what he might do in the future. Even if he somehow plateaus here—unlikely for someone who hasn't turned 22 yet—he's already a helpful contributor as a stretch big, rebounder and versatile defender.
"His offensive game still has plenty of room to grow, and he has enough length and instincts to become a more intimidating shot-blocker. He has, in other words, a solid base with multiple avenues for expansion. The Pistons could be wise to make a move for Smith—probably in a multi-team deal that sends an established star to Houston and long-term assets elsewhere—and allow him to grow alongside their core."
Smith scored 12.2 points and grabbed 7.0 rebounds per game this season for the Rockets.