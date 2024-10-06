Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Jack McVeigh Could Be Biggest Surprise

Jack McVeigh could be an unsung hero for the Houston Rockets.

Sep 30, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jack McVeigh (58) during Houston Rockets media day. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets tapped into their pipeline from Australia once again this offseason by signing small forward Jack McVeigh to a two-way deal.

McVeigh, 28, is returning to the United States after he went to college at Nebraska from 2015-19. He didn't play much with the Cornhuskers, which led to him going undrafted and beginning his professional career overseas.

He made a career for himself in the NBL in Australia, leading the Tasmania JackJumpers to a championship this past season. His efforts in the NBL Grand Final won him MVP honors and he parlayed that success into a spot on the Australian national team for the Olympics.

McVeigh's biggest skill is his shooting. He is a 3-point specialist, and that's what he'll bring to the Rockets if he is ever called upon from the G League. Shooters can be streaky, but McVeigh has improved so much over the last year that there is reason to believe he can keep performing at a high level.

There's a reason why the Rockets chose to invest in him, granting him the two-way deal instead of someone like Jermaine Samuels or Nate Hinton, who both had two-way contracts last season.

His high ceiling gives the Rockets some hope, and while he probably won't play much this season, he could add to Houston's depth if it is ever needed.

