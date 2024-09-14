Jalen Green Working Balance to Improve Offensive Game
Jalen Green has been working on different aspects of his game all summer. We have seen Green working out with teammates and during his game. Friday evening, Swish Cultures website released multiple videos of Green working out with trainer Dash.
We saw Green working on his balance, pace and patience. Dash instructed Green throughout the videos. He talked about how sometimes Green is off balance, and by having him pause before taking his jump shot, he can feel what it is like to be on balance.
Dash also talked to Green about staying low on his counter moves. For any offensive player to take that next step, they must have great countermoves. Green has one of the best first steps in the NBA but still needs to improve his secondary moves.
Green also worked on getting his eyes up to the rim faster. Getting your eyes to the rim faster as you perform your moves makes it easier to get your shot off faster.
Last season, Green shot a career-low from the 3-point range at .332. Teams started to pack the lane when guarding Green to try to neutralize his speed and athleticism. For Green to elevate his offensive game from potential to star level, he has to improve from deep.
Improving his outside shot will also enhance his shot inside the arc. Green shot just under 50% from 2-point range in 2023-24. Improved shooting also helps players like Alperen Sengun by giving him more room in the paint to operate.
You start to see a difference in young players when the game slows down for them on the court. One part of that is having better balance on your jump shots and sometimes letting the game come to you.
Green is looking to finally take that next step from a promising young player to a legitimate All-Star candidate. We will have to wait and see if all of his offseason training translates onto the court next season,
