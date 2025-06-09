Houston Rockets: Keep or Trade Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets could make a big move this offseason, and Jabari Smith Jr. has been floating around in trade rumors. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are names involved with the Rockets. But is trading Smith Jr. worth it?
Smith Jr. is just 22, and just had the best season of his career. The forward averaged 12 points and seven rebounds on 43.8% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three. He was also a huge factor in Houston's winning, helping space the floor and guarding any position 1-5.
Auburn's former power forward has demonstrated his potential in the NBA by playing solid defense and being a key contributor to winning. He has embraced his bench role for the Rockets and excelled at it, bringing a needed boost from the second rotation.
His ability to score and get to his spot has shown improvement throughout his three years in the league, and his shot selection has also improved significantly.
Trading the forward would likely not be a good idea. He was drafted in 2022, during the rebuild in Houston, and has fit in with the team well. Growing the "Core 7" together and developing them would be the best idea.
Trading for a superstar could cost the Rockets a lot, and they would have to win the Finals in a shorter time frame. Developing the current squad together gives them time to be patient and not rush anything. Smith Jr. was a big factor of Houston's winning due to his defense and shot making, as well as unselfishness on the court, willing to do whatever it takes to win.
A superstar sounds like a good idea, and Ime Udoka wants to win as soon as possible. The Rockets are making a statement for themselves in Udoka's two years being with the team.
They made the Playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season, and they were the No. 2 seed. There is no immediate reason to make a big trade, including Smith Jr. in any package, because the team is still young and could grow into serious contenders soon.