Houston Rockets Legend Named NBA's Greatest 7-Footer of All-Time
Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon has always been regarded as one of the greatest big men ever to grace the game of basketball following a decorated 18-year career in the NBA.
Spending 17 seasons with the Houston Rockets, Olajuwon tacked on NBA titles, Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and a regular-season MVP to his stacked resume.
His 1993-94 season is still considered by some to be one of the greatest individual seasons ever, securing his MVP, NBA Title, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and an All-NBA First Team nod.
In a recent article by Andy Bailey from Bleacher Report, the NBA writer ranked each of the greatest NBA players of all time at every height, starting with 5-foot-3 Mugsy Bogues all the way to 7-foot-7 Manute Bol.
Several Rockets were found on Bailey's list, but it would be Hakeem Olajuwon basking in the glory coming in as the greatest 7-foot player of all time. Bailey would also have some high praise for Olajuwon, acknowledging his utter dominance during his era.
"One of the most skilled and nimble seven-footers of all time, Olajuwon's dominance was about far more than his size. Yes, his frame and wingspan went a long way toward helping him score inside and block loads of shots on the other end, but his footwork was famously elite. He used the pivot foot to incredible effect, had a wide array of fakes, post moves and counters and had timing and defensive instincts that remain among the best we've seen. With all of his skill, even if he were three or four inches shorter, Olajuwon likely would have been an all-time great."
Following his final season in the league, The Dream retired in 2002, finishing his career with 26,946 points, 13,748 rebounds and 3,830 blocks, solidifying himself as one of the best basketball players in the history of the game.
At the time of his retirement, Olajuwon ranked seventh all-time in NBA history for points, and now he remains in the top 15. He'd also rank No. 11 all-time in rebounds, but the most impressive stat from the NBA Hall of Famer is his over 3,800 blocks, which ranks No. 1 all-time and will likely not be touched any time soon, if ever.
The skilled 7-footer also became the first player to log over 2000 blocks and 2000 steals throughout their career, and is still the only NBA player to have over 3000 blocks and 2000 steals in their career. A true defensive icon.
He'd also rank No. 12 on Bleacher Report's Top 100 NBA Players of All-Time, which was released in July, and on HoopsHype's 20 Greatest Centers Ever, Olajuwon ranked No. 5 when stacked up against the greatest big men of all-time.