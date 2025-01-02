Rockets Linked to Pacers Guard's Brother in NBA Draft
The Houston Rockets are keeping an eye on the upcoming draft class to potentially add more young talent to the organization.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman recently built a two-round mock draft and Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard was the pick at No. 58 overall for the Rockets. Nembhard's brother Andrew currently plays for the Indiana Pacers.
"Ryan Nembhard lacks his brother's height, but the nation's assist leader clearly has some special passing IQ worth looking at later in the second round. Improved off-the-dribble shooting and three-point range could give him a chance at a backup role," Wasserman writes.
Nembhard is in his senior season at Gonzaga, and he is averaging 11.9 points and 9.5 assists per game for the Bulldogs. His passing abilities will be why teams in the NBA could be interested in him, but his six-foot stature makes him smaller than most of the league's guards.
If the Rockets are willing to look past that, they might be able to add a pass-first guard to the roster, and that's a position that needs filling at the moment.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center. The game can be watched on Space City Home Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.