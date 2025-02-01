Houston Rockets Matchup With Brooklyn Nets Is a Must-Win
After a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets come into Saturday's home game with the Brooklyn Nets looking to get back on track. On the surface, Saturday's game seems like just another February game.
The Nets come into their matchup with the Rockets losers of eight of their last 10 meetings. At 15-33, the Nets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, as they have been for the last several seasons.
Most experts, and especially fans out outside of Houston, would not give this game another thought. For the Rockets, it is not a division matchup, not even a conference matchup, so why is it important? It is important for the Rockets for two reasons.
The first reason is that the Rockets' schedule, over the next month, outside of a few games, will be their most challenging stretch of the season. After their game with the Nets, the Rockets head back for another four-game road trip.
The Rockets have been better on the road than at home this season and want to establish a better home-court advantage. They are 4-4 in their last eight home games, and a getaway game against the Nets would be a good start to that goal.
A loss at home against any team is a tough pill to swallow, but losing to a bottom-tier team would sting even more with four straight road games on the horizon. You don't want to take them lightly when you are playing teams like the Nets, especially at home.
The second reason Saturday's game is important is because the Western Conference is competitive, as always. Even with the Rockets' excellent start to the season they are still a two-game losing streak away from falling to the third seed.
If the Rockets lose three out of four, they could fall to the fourth seed. That's how important each game is for the team moving forward, no matter who they play. After Saturday's game, the Rockets will face seven playoff teams in the next ten games.
Having veterans like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet can make a difference in matchups like Saturday's game. They understand the importance of not looking past any opponent. Especially when you are fighting for playoff position.
The Rockets have to take advantage of games they are supposed to win. Of course, any team can win in the NBA, but if you want to be considered elite and have home-court advantage in the playoffs, you cannot lose games against vastly inferior teams.
The Rockets look to get back into the win column Saturday night as they host the Brooklyn Nets at the Toyota Center.
