Houston Rockets Over/Under Win Total Projects Very Little Improvement
The Houston Rockets are an interesting team heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. They've got a powerful young core geared for the future alongside Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks -- a couple of win-now players.
On top of having a deep young core, the Rockets still need to find an offensive identity. Right now, the offense could run through a few players, including two young stars in Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.
There's still plenty to be determined in Houston, though. Will they ride with their young core into long-term development? If so, who is the cornerstone talent? How can the two timeline roster mesh next season? Will the Rockets acquire a star forward to try and build a contender?
With the dog days of the NBA offseason soon to come, DraftKings has released their over/under win totals for 27 of the 30 teams -- excluding a few teams who could soon see season-altering trades be made.
The Rockets over/under win total was set at 41.5 wins. They posted a 41-41 record a season ago, and oddsmakers aren't buying much of an improvement in Houston.
The Rockets weren't as active this offseason, though they made a key addition by bringing in Reed Sheppard through the NBA Draft. He seems to be a hit of a draft pick through two Summer League games, but it's a tiny sample size and he'll be on the bench during the regular season, so how much will he impact the win total?
Outside of that addition, the Rockets are returning the same core. With plenty of young talent, one would assume they'll see an improvement. Still, questions surrounding fit and whether or not they'll make a big trade make it hard to read a potential win total.
Assuming they keep their current core of players throughout the 82 games of the season, they'll likely be a fringe playoff team, maybe just outside of the Play-In.
