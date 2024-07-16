Rockets See Slight Rise in Latest Power Rankings
Although the Houston Rockets have been in the headlines this offseason for their desire to land a superstar, they've remained relatively quiet. Outside of drafting Kentucky's Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick and trading for AJ Griffin- Atlant's first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft- the Rockets have opted to run it back.
Between Sheppard and Griffin, the Rockets have addressed their shooting woes from last offseason, which the franchise's brass prioritized this summer. And based on the latest power rankings from Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge, the Rockets could very well be in the thick of things this upcoming season.
Saenz explained.
"In what could be considered somewhat of a surprise, the Houston Rockets have been fairly quiet this offseason. In the weeks leading up to the start of the offseason, many believed that the Rockets were going to be one of the most active teams this summer. While they may have explored some bold moves, nothing materialized for the Rockets. Instead of trading the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets took Reed Sheppard, a two-way guard who is likely to be an immediate contributor to the team.
The big question for the Rockets heading the season is whether they're in a position to take another step forward in the Western Conference. Right now, that's impossible to answer one way or another. Quite frankly, the Rockets' chances of competing for a playoff spot in the West will likely hinge on Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.
If Green and Sengun are able to take another step forward in their progression, the Rockets are a team that could emerge as a dark horse to snag one of the NBA Play-In Tournament spots."
The Rockets were above the New Orleans Pelicans, who came in at 20, and below the Golden State Warriors, who ranked 18th. Last week's power rankings had the Rockets as the league's 20th-best team.
Last year's new-look Rockets finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record, but dealt with a myriad of injuries to Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and 2023 firsr-round pick Amen Thompson.
Assuming full health, the Rockets could be in line to make a leap in the West in 2024-25.
