Rockets Should Rethink Steven Adams-Lakers Trade Amid Reports
The Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has generated interest from the trade market ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Los Angeles Lakers have inquired about Adams, as they are in heavy pursuit of a center.
The Lakers are in desperate need of a big man after trading star center Anthony Davis for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. While Los Angeles got stronger offensively and on the wings, the team has even more of a problem inside the paint. The issue was already apparent before the trade.
Los Angeles could be willing to overpay for Adams considering its desperation. The 31-year-old started the season battling injuries but has since received a minutes increase, averaging 6.7 rebounds, 6.4 points, and 1.1 blocks in his last 10 games.
Adams has emerged as a legitimate backup center option behind All-Star Alperen Sengun. While the veteran split time with Jock Landale for a greater chunk of the season, Adams has taken over as the clear backup, and has fit into his role nicely.
Because of this recent boost in production, the Rockets should stray away from giving up their backup big. It's already trade deadline eve, and Houston is expected to stay quiet as the market gets increasingly chaotic.
The Rockets have now dropped four games in a row after last night's shocking 99-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. While the last four games have been brutal for Houston, the team is playing without its star, Sengun. Once he returns, the Rockets should get back on track.
Adams has put up two double-doubles in the Rockets' last four games without Sengun, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a block. While Houston hasn't won games, it's hard to replace the production of an All-Star. Adams was brought in to be more of a veteran and locker-room presence.
Unless the Rockets are still targeting a defensive anchor such as Robert Williams III, they should stay put and avoid sending Adams to the Lakers. Williams has significant trade interest from multiple teams around the NBA, but no new reports have suggested talks materializing.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.