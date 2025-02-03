Rockets Smart to Stray Away From Big-Time Trade
The Houston Rockets have been thrown into trade rumors for months regarding a range of players. The Rockets, who have found surprising success this regular season, have shown interest in role players, but have also been linked to big-time stars who could become available.
The stars linked to the Rockets have included Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and most recently, De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings). Houston could be a prime destination for stars in the future, considering the young core's early success along with the team's stash of draft picks.
While the Rockets have had opportunities to go get a star, they haven't budged. Houston is uninterested in breaking up the young core for a big name, as opposing teams would likely ask for one of the players in that group. The Rockets' have a plethora of up-and-coming players, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and more.
The lack of interest in going after big-time stars could be disappointing for fans, but in reality, the Rockets are extremely smart for straying away from these opportunities. General manager Rafael Stone has been meticulous in building a playoff team with the next generation of talent.
Houston was at the bottom of the standings for a few seasons after trading James Harden, but in the years spent rebuilding, the Rockets have drafted some of the league's best young talent. They have a talented young core and are showing it this season, currently holding a 32-16 record and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
Houston is already looking like a championship contender considering its resume of wins this regular season. The team could be primed for a deep playoff run if things go their way, which should get fans excited for the future.
The Rockets should be in no rush to trade away any young players. The front office should and likely will wait to see what happens this season in order to evaluate the future. From there, if a trade becomes available and the price is right, Houston should go for it. For now, the Rockets are right to have patience.
