Are Houston Rockets Still in the Hunt for Jimmy Butler?
The Jimmy Butler saga has been one of the biggest storylines of the season so far, with his relationship with the Miami Heat becoming more strained by the day.
Eventually, it escalated to the point Butler reportedly wanted to play anywhere but Miami, hoping to “get my joy back from playing basketball.”
Now, per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Butler’s camp has begun informing teams not to trade for the Heat star. The Grizzlies were the only team named in Haynes’ reporting, but Yahoo Sports Kevin O’Connor has mentioned rumblings regarding the Milwaukee Bucks exclusion from Butler’s list, too.
So, where does that leave the Houston Rockets, who are one of a few teams who are capable of trading for the forward with big contracts, young players and future assets?
As of now, the Rockets haven’t been distinctly named in reporting regarding Butler’s lists. It would make sense that he would want to join one of the top up-and-coming teams in the West, but that list would likely include the Grizzlies, too, who follow close behind.
A deal centered around Fred VanVleet, young prospects and picks could be in the cards to help both teams out. But navigating it would certainly be tricky.
For now, he may be in a standoff with Heat President Pat Riley in order to force his way to the Phoenix Suns.
The Rockets have also indicated they’re fine to ride out their young core opposed to making a big trade. With the way Butler has handled things so far, that could very well be the better play anyways.
