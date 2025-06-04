Houston Rockets: The Three Biggest Offseason Keys for Jalen Green
Jalen Green just finished the best season of his career, averaging 21 points, almost five rebounds, and three assists on 42.3% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three.
While Green saw improvements, he'll likely still need to get better within Houston's core. He should focus on three things this offseason:
Consistency has remained the biggest concern for Green throughout his four-year career. Although he found consistency this season, there is still more work to be done. The Houston Rockets need a shooter and a closer. If Green continues to develop his shot and consistency, showing that he can get a bucket and create offense at any given moment, he could be the guy that the Rockets are missing. He should shoot 36-38% from the three-point range next season on better consistency next season.
Green showed in the playoffs that he has a hard time scoring while being double-teamed. The Golden State Warriors almost completely removed him from the entire series, except for Game 2. This offseason, the guard should make one of his biggest focuses weight training and finding his shot through those double-teams. He should also make it a point to focus on passing out of double-teams. Once Houston's guard gets hot, the whole team follows and starts rolling. Once Green can play through double-teams, the Rockets' offense could be unstoppable.
It has been known that Houston is a defensive-minded team under Ime Udoka. Green's defense showed improvement this past season, but he can still work on his on-ball defense. He is good at chasing the ball through passing lanes to force a steal, and he has gotten better at following his opponent through screens.
However, he needs to do a bit better at not letting offenses blow past him. Putting on weight and muscle can be very beneficial to him going forward, as he will be a stronger defender and can also get to the rim at a stronger pace.
Next season will be crucial for Green and his time with the Rockets. Trade rumors have been floating around rapidly with his name involved, and he needs to step up. Green has a lot of potential to be the scoring star for Houston, and if he continues to work, he can be that guy.