Skip to main content

LISTEN: 3 Players Rockets Could Target in Trade

The Houston Rockets are about to start the season with an exciting young core. But could general manager Rafael Stone trade for a veteran before the year?

The Houston Rockets are hoping to escape from the NBA basement this season after finishing with the league's worst record the past two seasons.

While the team is expected to improve this season with the development of Jalen Green and last year's rookie class along with this year's rookies headlined by Jabari Smith Jr., a trade or two could help the team improve as well.

Even if it may be against the inorganic process of a rebuild, the Rockets have always shown a willingness to improve the roster when needed.

While trades don't typically happen during training camp, it wouldn't be the first time the Rockets made a deal in the eleventh hour of the offseason. A decade ago, the team acquired James Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster deal, similar to the trade that took place earlier this month that saw Donovan Mitchell head to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the Rockets won't look for a trade as dramatic as the Mitchell-to-Cavs blockbuster, the team could look at some small trades that could improve the team for the foreseeable future. With the Thunder, Jazz and San Antonio Spurs signaling towards a rebuild this season, there are only a few more lottery-bound spots between the Rockets and the play-in tournament. 

On the latest episode of The Dream Take, host Michael Brown explores three players the Rockets could hypothetically target in a trade.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_16005108
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: New York Knicks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_15551698
News

Former Rockets Assistant Coach Jeff Hornacek Joins Jazz Coaching Staff

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_15851931
News

Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17828034
News

Jae'Sean Tate Believes Rockets Are Ready To Take Next Step in 2023

By Coty M. Davis
Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets GM Wonders if Usman Garuba Can 'Translate' EuroBasket Success to NBA

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_18150258
News

Rockets Legend Clyde Drexler Inducted Into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame

By Coty M. Davis
jalen green 1
News

Rockets Star Jalen Green Joins 'Little Brother' on Longhorns Recruiting Visit

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17458246
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Washington Wizards

By Coty M. Davis