Houston Rockets 'Unlikely' To Sign Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun to Max Extensions
The time will soon come for the Houston Rockets to extend both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun -- both first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. The two are key young players as the team launched a rebuild in the post-James Harden era.
With the NBA calendar year rolling over, both the young talents are capable of negotiating contract extensions with the team, though it's unlikely the two will receive maximum rookie contract extensions.
Players like Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes have already secured their long-term, maximum contract extensions. The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports that Green and Segun are unlikely to receive rookie maximum extensions, which could shake things up in Houston for the future.
"At this stage, it’s unlikely either Şengün or Green receive max rookie extensions — both are eligible for a five-year deal worth up to $224.2 million, perThe Athletic’s salary cap expert Danny LeRoux," Iko writes. "Houston has had conversations with both camps concerning an extension and will continue dialogue during the offseason, but the chances of either player inking an agreement in the realm of fellow 2021 draftees Cade Cunningham ($236 million) or Scottie Barnes (potentially up to $270 million) are slim."
Evidently, breaking up the young core feels inevitable as the Rockets continue to be impatient and look to different avenues to build a contender as quickly as possible. Departing from one of the two will likely be the route to go for Houston to quickly acquire a star talent.
"It’s more likely the Rockets revisit this next year, unless there is an agreement that benefits both sides," Iko continued.
It makes the most sense to determine a future contract after watching another season wrap up. How they mesh together will be important to determine the best route forward as the Rockets continue to look to find an identity together.
