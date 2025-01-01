Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
In its last two games, the Houston Rockets have seen disappointing defeats, falling from outright No. 2 in the Western Conference to third.
Against the Timberwolves, Houston scratches and clawed its way back into the game with numerous strong performances, but ultimately couldn’t come out with the victory, losing by just one.
Just a few days later, Houston suffered a four-point loss, largely overshadowed by Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro’s altercation.
Now, the Rockets are needing a bounce-back game, and will look to a Wednesday night bout with in-state rival Dallas — who is also looking to climb in the West.
Here is the injury report for both squads:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Questionable: Left lower leg management
Amen Thompson — Out: League suspension
Dallas Mavericks injuries:
Luka Doncic — Out: Left calf strain
Dante Exum — Out: right wrist surgery
Dereck Lively II — Questionable: hip contusion
Naji Marshall — Out: League suspension
Both teams have their fair share of players sitting out tonight, with the Mavericks having the biggest blow in superstar Luka Doncic sidelined for the foreseeable future with a calf strain.
Oddly enough, both teams have players suspended in Thompson and Dallas forward Naji Marshall.
Other notable questions will be center Dereck Lively, as well as Rockets forward Tari Eason, who hasn’t played since Dec. 14 dealing with a lower leg injury.
