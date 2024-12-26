Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Houston is set to take on the down Pelicans on Thursday night.

Nov 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reaches for a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Winners of five of their last six games, the Houston Rockets continue their campaign as one of the league’s biggest surprises on Thursday night against the Pelicans.

Despite its youth, the Rockets are 20-9 on the season, and rank outright No. 2 in the Western Conference, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a tough four-game slate in Minnesota, Miami, Dallas and Boston coming up, each and every win Houston can muster will be key.

Absent from the league’s Christmas Day slate of games, the Rockets will look to take down New Orleans Thursday night, potentially playing without a few key players:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Dillon Brooks — Out: right ankle soreness

Tari Eason — Questionable: Left lower leg management

New Orleans Pelicans Injuries:

Jose Alvarado — Out: Left hamstring sprain

Javonte Green — Questionable: right knee soreness

Brandon Ingram — Out: Left ankle sprain

Karlo Matkovic — Out: Disc protrusion

Trey Murphy III — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Zion Williamson — Out: Left hamstring strain

While Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks are big hits to the Houston injury report, no team in the league has likely had it worse in this department than the Pelicans.

The team’s top two stars — Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram — are both sidelined with lower leg injuries. And a host of other notable role players have seen extended stints on the injury report throughout the season.

The most recent is Trey Murphy III, the team’s young sharpshooter who has picked up a left ankle sprain.

On the Rockets’ end, Brooks is listed as out, while Eason is questionable. The team’s bench forward and one half of the “Terror Twins” duo in Eason has been out for three games now, and with a questionable designation should be making his return shortly.

The Rockets and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

