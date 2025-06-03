Houston Rockets Wing Deemed Most Untouchable Player for Team
The Houston Rockets have been a team to monitor this upcoming offseason as they are rumored to be in the mix for an NBA superstar or even some key shooters to bolster their 2025-26 roster.
With these rumors have come several different trade proposals with different players from the Rockets' young core being offered in packages. Some of these players include former first-round selections Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore, as well as the option of trade capital.
However, one player that has been kept out of these trade notions and for very good reason is the Rockets' All-Defensive wing, Amen Thompson. Thompson has the potential to be a perennial two-way player for Houston after becoming the fifth player in franchise history to secure an NBA All-Defensive First Team honor.
In a recent article released by Bleacher Report's Grant HughesEvery NBA Team's Most Untouchable Player In Offseason Trades, the NBA writer lists the Rockets' young wing, Amen Thompson, as the Rockets player who is untouchable.
This may come as a surprise considering center Alperen Sengun is coming off an All-Star season for the first time in his four-year career, but with Thompson becoming one of the leagues top defenders and the potential to become one of the best two-way players in the Western Conference, it is easy to see why Thomspson could be considered the cornerstone player for the Rockets.
In Hughes' article with BR, he details why Rockets should keep Thompson off the table, stating, "Playmaking instincts, elite rebounding for his position, and unsurpassed defensive disruption make Thompson a foundational asset. If the Rockets swing a deal for a superstar, they'll work hardest to keep Thompson out of it."
Thompson logged a 14.1 point average this season, and could be a consistent three-point shot away from All-NBA contention next season at the trajectory he is currently on.